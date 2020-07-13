July 13, 1658: Twenty-nine men in the town of Spurwink, now part of Portland, sign a document submitting to the authority of the Massachusetts Bay colony.

Massachusetts authorities already seized Saco, Biddeford, Cape Porpoise and Kennebunk earlier. At this point, it has taken seven years for Maine to lose its autonomy. Maine won’t get it back for another 162 years.

Written on the back of the photograph is: “Original staff of WCSH radio, taken at the Congress Square Hotel Studios, Portland, in early 1926. Seated, from left, Linwood Pitman, J.D. McDonald, Gwen Marshall and Archie Legro. Standing, from left, James Nicholson, William Foss (station manager) and John Fraser. Image courtesy of the Maine Historical Society, mainememory.net Item 20307

July 13, 1925: WCSH, Maine’s first commercial radio station – that is, one that earns its income by selling advertising – is born.

The station is the brainchild of Henry Rines, president of the Congress Square Hotel Co. (hence the last three call letters, “CSH”) in Portland, and Bill Foss, who sells and repairs home radio receivers.

The last state-acquired billboard in Maine, on Route 1, in York County, is cut down by chainsaw circa 1984. MeBi Press Herald file photo

July 13, 1977: Gov. James Longley signs a bill banning most billboards in Maine. The culmination of years of effort, the new law takes effect the following Jan. 1.

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

This Day in Maine History
