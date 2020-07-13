PARIS — The Board of Selectmen began the process Monday evening of adjusting the Property Maintenance Ordinance.

The eventual change in policy will allow the town to crack down on things such as illegal junkyards and yard sales.

“It will give us the teeth we need to bring people to court if they don’t clean up their properties,” Town Manager Dawn Noyes said.

Further discussions and hearings on the topic will be held at a later date.

In other business, the board accepted the appointment of Cindy Namer as the town assessor. At an earlier meeting, the board had approved a payment of $40 per hour. The board made it official by signing the contract Monday evening.

The board also approved a liquor license renewal for X-Vault Pub and Provisions at 10 Market Square.

Selectmen also approved accounts receivable warrants for $182,869.24 and payroll warrants for $84,057.92.

The board held a public hearing on the proposed 2020-21 budget. Complaints were made about the size of the proposed budget for the School Administrative District 17.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noyes said the municipal budget is “bare bones” with no rainy-day funds available. If something major breaks down and needs replacing, like a fire engine, the town would have to borrow the money from a bank, Noyes said.

