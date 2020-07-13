• Noah A. Blodget, 21, of 388 Swain Road, Rumford, on a charge of violating condition of release, 6:27 a.m. Sunday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Edwin J. Dakin, 40, of 317 Elm Hill Road, Paris, on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime and terrorizing, 11:41 a.m. Saturday at that address by Paris Police Department.

• Christina D. Hinkle, 43, of 85 Number Six Road, Oxford, on a charge of operating under the influence, 2:29 a.m. Sunday on Park Street in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Cotey E. Provencher, 25, of 302 Hancock St., Rumford, on charges of violating condition of release and violation of protective order, 11:59 p.m. Sunday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Gale S. Smith, 48, of 4 Hazen St., Norway, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal trespass, 7:04 p.m. Sunday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Charity A. Solak, 43, of 153 Sokosis Ave., Limington, on a charge of violation condition of release, 10:31 a.m. Sunday at 58 Paris St. by Norway Police Department.

• Samantha M. Spencer, 27, of 25 Shawmut St., Lewiston, on a charge of reckless conduct, 12:34 p.m. Wednesday at 22 Alysas Road, South Paris, by Paris Police Department.

• John L. Winningham II, 58, of 105 Arthur Allen Road, Sumner, on a charge of operating under the influence, 9:52 p.m. Thursday in Sumner by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

