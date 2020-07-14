Reeds Mill Church cancels summer services

MADRID — The Reeds Mill Church trustees have voted to cancel the remaining summer services due to COVID-19. The church is only open for Sunday services throughout July and August.

“It is heartbreaking to not hold services there this summer,” a spokesperson said. “It is such a special and unique place to worship. People really look forward to attending the ‘Church in the Wildwood’, finding respite from the world’s chaos.”

The July services had previously been canceled. The church holds an annual hymn sing in September, which has also been canceled. Plans for the Thanksgiving and Candlelight Christmas Services are still on hold.

For more information, call Ginni at 207-639-2713 or visit the church website at www.reedsmillchurch.org.

« Previous

Next »