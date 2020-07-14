JAY — Police are investigating vandalism at the French Falls River Walk where signs were damaged and a chair possibly thrown into the Androscoggin River last week.

On Tuesday, Jay Recreation Committee members Don Leclerc of Jay, Randy Easter of North Jay and Jeff Meserve of Livermore talked with Jay police Sgt. Russell Adams about the destruction at French Falls Park.

Leclerc had researched the river’s history, laminated and framed the information and nailed the signs to trees, his wife, Linda Leclerc, said Monday.

“They had to work to get them off the trees,” Don Leclerc said Tuesday as he showed a pile of broken signs and glass.

One of three Adirondack chairs wired together to a tree in case of flooding was missing. Leclerc said he believed the chair was thrown in the river.

Caution signs were also ripped down, and a sign indicating a special section of a trail called The Knoll is gone.

The area has been vandalized before, Linda Leclerc said.

The river walk was designed and built in 1996 by Jay High School students and teacher John Schoen on International Paper property with help from the paper company and others. Over the years it had not been maintained until volunteers, town crews and community members brought it back in 2016.

Volunteers have put wood chips along the paths and planted flowers near the arched gateway, all to provide a nicer experience for users. There are also good fishing opportunities there.

The town leases the property on French Falls Lane for $1 a year from the Androscoggin Land Trust, and holds its annual sled-in and winter family festival there in February.

