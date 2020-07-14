LEWISTON — The city will pursue the creation of a municipal inspection program for lodging houses in response to the state likely ending its own inspections.

The City Council on Tuesday gave an informal nod of approval for city staff to develop a program to oversee the short-term form of housing, also known as rooming houses or boarding houses.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has proposed legislation that would remove its authority to license and inspect lodging houses. While the legislation has been delayed, it appears to have broad support.

Lewiston is one of a few municipalities that has been delegated authority to conduct its own inspections on behalf of DHHS, but elected officials were asked Tuesday whether the city should create its own system if the state inspections were to end.

Dave Hediger, director of Planning and Code Enforcement, said guests at lodging houses generally pay for a room, which is likely furnished with a bed and dresser, and the use of a shared bathroom. He said the city would be most concerned with inspecting common areas such as bathrooms due to concerns over sanitation.

Hediger said rooming houses “have a role in the community,” often serving as a go-between for people struggling with homelessness or other issues.

A majority of councilors were in favor of creating a city program, which would include “general sanitation requirements” for common areas, and for bathroom facilities to be maintained and disinfected.

“Anything we can do to make things safer should be done,” said Councilor Zack Pettengill.

Going forward, staff will present a number of recommended updates to references to lodging houses, boarding houses and rooming houses in the city’s Code of Ordinances, he said. Language on lodging houses is included in the city’s property maintenance code and rental registration program.

According to a memo to the council from Hediger, the DHHS legislation was in the middle of the legislative process when the Legislature adjourned on March 17 due of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the meantime, DHHS has made clear that its goal remains to no longer license or inspect lodging houses,” he said.

Louis Lachance, Lewiston code enforcement officer, told the council that even if the bill doesn’t pass, the city still struggles with how it classifies lodging houses.

If the state inspection program ends, Lewiston will also have to decide how it wants to handle the eviction or removal of lodging house occupants.

According to the memo, “some lodging houses differ from rental property in the legal process that a proprietor must follow to remove a person from the premises.”

“Before considering the city’s role, the council should be mindful of if and how the city should become involved,” he said.

DESIGN LEWISTON

Also on Tuesday, the council received a presentation on the now-finalized “Design Lewiston” program, a set of design standards for new development in Lewiston.

Doug Greene, deputy director of Planning and Code Enforcement, who led a committee process to draft the guidelines, told officials Tuesday the recommendations are aimed at providing better development in Lewiston that is more in line with its surroundings.

The city currently has no design standards that can be used by the Planning Board or staff when reviewing and approving new development proposals.

If ultimately approved by the council, new projects in the downtown district would be required to follow a series of exterior building standards for entrances and windows, parking access and design, landscaping and an overall design that shows “compatibility and harmony with surrounding buildings.”

Mayor Mark Cayer said that while supportive, he’s concerned that the standards could lead to higher costs for developers, or the city losing potential development interest.

“There’s a balancing act that comes with this,” Greene said, adding that he’s seen examples of similar form-based code from across the country, and “this is about as simple as you can get. We’re not asking for a lot.”

At least two councilors said the standards would benefit the city in the long term.

Cayer said the city should work to streamline its development review process to make up for potential cost increases.

