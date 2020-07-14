LEWISTON – Richard (Rick) Lee Dixon, Sr., 56, went to be with The Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020.He was a dearly beloved husband, son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved being with his family and friends, especially playing with his grandchildren. His faith and relationship with The Lord were very important to him.He was currently working as a long haul trucker. He previously worked for Brunswick Fire Dept, C and W Ambulance, County Ambulance, Pinetree Waste Management, and Roger’s Hardware.He was predeceased by his grandparents Forrest and Evelyn Whitney, Marcus N. and Mildred Dixon; and father Marcus M. Dixon.He leaves behind his beloved wife Jocelyn “Jo” Dixon; mother Rosamond Whitney Dixon; son Richard L. Dixon Jr., son Christopher Dixon and his wife Amanda, daughter Katie Dixon, stepson Keith Holbrook and his wife Roxi Torres; sister Mona Chipman and her husband Ron, brother John Dixon and his wife Michelle, sister Melanie Dixon and her husband RD Dick. Also, his beloved grandchildren, Maddison, Kylee, and Christopher Jr. Dixon, Benjamin Da Gomes, Jaiden and Keith Nathanial Holbrook; nephews Zachary Patterson, Elijah and Daniel Dick, niece Courtney Hersey and her husband Mark; four great nephews and one great niece; several uncles, aunts, and cousins.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday July 15, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A private burial will follow at a later date. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com