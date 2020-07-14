DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Monday, July 6, my son and I were on our way to Portland where he had eye surgery. He put my iPad on top of the car, but I did not know that and drove away. The iPad is nowhere to be found, not surprising. It is an older model and is in a very hard-worn red leather case. It is most likely in the area of “The Ledges” on Almond Avenue, Randall Road, Pond Road, Webster Avenue and the Plourde Parkway leading to I-95. Please call 241-0124 and ask for Pat or Andy.

I hope Sunspots can help. — Pat, No town

ANSWER: If anyone can help find that iPad, Sun Spots can. Knowing that your device is in a red leather case will make it easier to spot and you did well with describing the specifics of the area where you think you lost it, too. This is all very important information!

In the recent past, Sun Spots has helped to locate a necklace, a camera, a chain saw, and even a long-lost friend. Please let us know when your iPad is returned. I will keep my positive ju-ju going for you! Read on …

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My SD memory cards have been found! (July 7 Sun Spots). They were turned in at the Auburn Walmart and I picked them up last Thursday. Like they say in the movies, a friend of mine “knew a guy” and was able to get them back to me. I am so grateful. — Connie, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m so glad for you, Connie! Thanks for letting us know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just finished reading your July 6 column. As always, you are very helpful to us all. I read where someone was having trouble finding Jordan’s red hot dogs. My husband just bought some at BJ’s in Auburn this week and said there were plenty in the meat case. I hope this helps. Thank you for all you do for us. — Karen, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for being such a faithful reader and for the numerous times you’ve written in with answers to your fellow readers’ questions! As I’ve said before, the interaction from everyone keeps the positive flow in Sun Spots Land going.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a Hammond organ that is fully functional and available free to anyone who is able to pick it up at my home. My phone number is 240-5920. Thanks for everything you do. — Diane, Lewiston

ANSWER: Be sure to let us know where your organ ends up!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: About a year ago, you published a good recipe for bran muffins and I have managed to misplace it. Could you please run it again? — Ellen, no town

ANSWER: Here you go! Six-Week Bran Muffins: In a very large bowl, stir together 16 ounces crushed wheat bran flakes (with raisins is OK), 3 cups sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 5 cups flour and 5 teaspoons baking soda. Add 4 beaten eggs, 1 cup oil, and 1 quart buttermilk. Refrigerate in a covered container and use for up to six weeks. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees and fill muffin tins ¾ full. Bake for 15 minutes. Makes 7-8 dozen muffins.

