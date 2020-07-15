dean's list

Bryant

SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University is dedicated to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. Michael Gurney, class of 2023, from Industry, ME, has been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2020 semester.

“These outstanding achievements are particularly commendable as students have overcome significant challenges to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence,” says Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M. “I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit.”

Congratulations to Michael on this outstanding achievement!

