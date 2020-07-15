HARRISON — Voters passed budget articles and approved changes to several ordinance when casting ballots at the polls Tuesday.

By a two-thirds majority, they approved continuing voting on annual Town Meeting articles at the polls instead of holding a public meeting.

Changes to the shoreland zoning, site plan review ordinance, subdivision and mooring ordinances were passed.

Also approved were several policies governing elected officials. In future elections, those seeking to be elected by write-in votes will be required to declare their candidacy, a measure approved by a vote of 336-200. Two-thirds of voters approved an ordinance governing the recall of elected officials.

Also, the treasurer was authorized to approve gifts and financial donations to the town for amounts up to $10,000, and selectmen were authorized to cover unfunded emergencies for up to $25,000.

Budget amounts approved included: Administration, $585,227; Public Works, $640,998; Fire Department, $140,704; Solid Waste Disposal, $294,497; Parks, $131,573; Recreation, $147,672; Municipal Insurance, $82,800; Public Safety, $214,342; Community Services, $82,650; Codes Enforcement/Assessing, $174,938; Capital Road Projects, $600,000; Comprehensive Capital Reserve Fund, $364,000.

