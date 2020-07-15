MECHANIC FALLS — Voters passed the school budget and all 26 questions proposed in the 2020-21 municipal budget warrants in Tuesday’s elections.

Mechanic Falls, part of the Regional School Unit 16, along with Poland and Minot, passed the school budget by a vote of 284-171.

Voters ran the table by passing all 26 questions on the town warrants. All 26 received at least 301 yes votes. The majority of the questions won with more than 60% support. The fire department received the most support from voters with 450 approving its budget of $135,950 and only 87 residents voting no.

Leena Stotts and Amber Lyman received the most write-in votes to each earn a seat on the RSU 16 board. Stotts earned 19 votes and Lyman had 18. There were no school board candidates on the ballot.

Tarsha Downing won re-election for a one-year term on the Town Council, defeating challenger Payula Stotts by a margin of 271-218.

The two town council members up for re-election for three-year terms ran unopposed and will keep their seats. Kieth Bennett received 387 votes and Rosalie Aikman had 380.

Scott Penney won a seat with the Sanitary District with 512 votes.

The paving bond also won overwhelming supports. Voters pass the local referendum 422-109.

