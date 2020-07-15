SOUTH PARIS – Richard A. Charity, 85, of South Paris passed away at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Rumford on February 16, 1935, the son of Edward and Juliette Pelletier Charity. He graduated from Rumford High School and faithfully served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for C. E. Bradley Labs, a wood finishing company that supplied custom finishing’s to several national companies. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, square dancing, traveling, woodworking and furniture making. He was a member of Tyrian Lodge #73 AF and AM, the Kora Temple Funsters, where he volunteered his time as the characters Kermit the Frog and Olaf to entertain children and raise funds for the Shrine Hospitals, Foster-Carroll American Legion Post, the AMVETS, Floyd Harlow VFW Post #9787, the Androscoggin Valley Scottish Rites and he was a 32nd degree Mason.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Adele, whom he married on June 30, 1984; daughter, Chiana; son, Jeff; daughter, Karen Labbe and husband Mike; and son, Kenny Charity and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Jessica, Kelly, Conrad and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Emma and Olivia; and his dog, Stanley.He was predeceased by his former wife, Dorothy; son, David; brothers, Bob and Ed; and his dog, Pepper. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. A time of visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. In keeping with the mandates by the State of Maine, masks will be required and no more than 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comDonations in his memory may be made to the Kora Shrine Funstersc/o Arlan Saunders1253 Patch Mtn. Rd.Greenwood, ME 04255

