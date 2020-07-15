SOUTH PARIS – Rhonda Rice, 64, died unexpectedly July 9, 2020, at Maine Medical Center surrounded by her children.She was born Jan. 15, 1956, in Lewiston the daughter of Roxie and the late Philip Strout.Rhonda was an avid Red Sox fan, her love of sports was only rivaled by the love for her family. She enjoyed campfires with friends and family, boat rides, long talks with her two girls, but most of all she loved following the many adventures of her grandchildren.Survivors in addition to her mother, Roxie, are her son, Todd Rice and his wife Nicole of Woodstock, daughter, Alycia Foley of Texas, daughter, Allyson Danforth and husband Nathan of Norway; seven grandchildren: Sydni, Brodi, Addyson Rice and Derrick Brooks; Trevor and Kylie Danforth; Braden Foley; brother, Philip Strout and his wife Jan, sister, Regina Andrews, sister, Kathy Richardson and her husband Donnie, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a close friend, Ryan Jack and his son, Jason Jack.There will be a private graveside service at Gracelawn Memorial Park for the family.

« Previous