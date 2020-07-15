LEWISTON – Roland Lambert passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020, with his wife and daughters by his side. He faced many health challenges over the past six months and took on these challenges with amazing courage and strength. This was the way he always lived his life right until the very end. Roland was born in Lewiston, Maine, to William Lambert and Antoinette Hinse on April 6, 1938. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1956. After high school, he served four years in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic and was stationed in Rome, N.Y. He married his wife Laurianne on November 11, 1966, at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. He worked for Country Kitchen Bakeries for over 40 years. After his retirement, he volunteered at Good Shepard Food Bank in Auburn. He attended and volunteered at Our Lady of the Rosary church in Sabattus.Roland grew up spending every summer at his family camp on Sabattus Lake. The camp has been his favorite place on earth for over 70 years. He loved to garden and maintained gardens both at home and at camp. He was an avid rug maker. Over the past 30 years he made 15 beautiful oriental punch needle rugs, several of which he gave to family members. Roland is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laurianne Lambert of Lewiston; brother, William Lambert of Palm City, Fla.; sister, Pauline Lambert of Stowe, Vt.; daughter, Lynda Lambert of Lewiston; daughter, Donna Riley and son-in-law Ken Riley of Carbondale, Colo.; daughter, Debra Lambert and son-in-law Bruce Vogt of Annapolis, Md.; grandsons, Kenny and Dylan Riley of Carbondale, Colo.; grandsons, Finnegan and Elliot Vogt of Annapolis, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.His departure leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but we are grateful that he got to spend his last days at home surrounded by loved ones and that he is finally at peace.The family of Roland Lambert extend our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Beacon Hospice.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, from 5-8 p.m., at The Fortin Group Lewiston. At the family’s request services will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Pine Tree Society589 Minot AvenueAuburn, ME 04210; orJohn Murphy Homes800 Center St.Auburn, ME 04210

