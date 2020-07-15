OGUNQUIT — The Ogunquit Playhouse 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID19 pandemic. The Playhouse is expanding its educational offerings to include a new online academy, with programs beginning Monday, July 27. The academy will be part of the recently developed Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Colony — homage to Playhouse founder Walter Hartwig, who created the education-based Manhattan Theatre Colony that was dedicated to teaching all aspects of theater.

The Arts Colony operates with the belief that theater is a profound tool for students to exercise their imagination and to discover their innate skill set. The Ogunquit Playhouse education programs strive to create new opportunities for students.

The online academy has been created to connect with students while in-person programs are on pause. The new education programs will kick off Monday, July 27, and include offerings for students age 5 through adult. Professional teaching artists from the Ogunquit Playhouse stage, Broadway, National Tours and leading regional theaters will lead each program, which is designed for small groups. In addition, each student will have the opportunity to sign up for sessions that include only one to three people. Parents are invited to view students’ streamed performances.

Program enrollment begins on Thursday, July 16, and continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To register, call 207-646-5511. There is a limited class size, and all classes are subject to cancellation if registration does not meet a minimum of six students ages 5 to 7, and 12 students ages 16 and up. Each program incurs a $10 nonrefundable registration fee. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Ages 5 to 7: Two-day camps are geared to engage younger students in activities using theater techniques and household items. Students will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday via ZOOM. Parents or guardians are encouraged to participate with their children in the following programs: Drama Games, July 27 and 29; Build-A-Prop, Aug. 3 and 5; Arts & Crafts for the Stage, Aug. 10 and 12; Musical Scavenger Hunt, Aug. 17 and 20. Each session is $75 a child.

Ages 8 to 12: One-week camps include musicals written especially for on-line programming and specifically chosen and designed to be performed via ZOOM. The Broadway Experience includes programming and songs chosen from some of Broadway’s most popular shows The small classes allow students individual attention and a chance to work one on one with instructors. Streaming of the final performances will be available for a small donation to parents, families and friends who wish to experience the culmination of the students’ work. Super Happy Awesome News, July 27 to 31; The Show Must Go On Line, Aug. 3 to 7; The Broadway Experience – #1, Aug. 10 to 14; The Broadway Experience – #2, Aug. 17 to 21. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Each session is $225 a student.

Ages 13 to 18: The Broadway Experience one-week camps include programming and songs specifically chosen from some of Broadway’s most popular shows and designed to be performed via ZOOM. The small classes allow students individual attention and a chance to work one on one with instructors. Streaming of the final performance will be available for a small donation to parents, families and friends. The Broadway Experience – #1, July 27 to 31; The Broadway Experience – #2, Aug. 3 to 7; The Broadway Experience – #3, Aug. 10 to 14; The Broadway Experience – #4, Aug. 17 to 21. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Each session is $225 a student.

Age 16 and Up: Performance Workshop Tuesdays and Wednesdays meet via ZOOM twice a week for 90 minutes over three weeks. Each workshop is taught by professional teaching artists and designed to be a learning experience intended to stretch each participant’s knowledge and talent. All levels are welcome and encouraged to take both Tuesday and Wednesday sessions if preferred. No experience is necessary. Tuesday Session #1, July 28, Aug. 4, 11; Tuesday Session #2, Aug. 18, 25, Sept. 1; Wednesday Session #1, July 29, Aug. 5, 12; Wednesday Session #2, Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2. Sessions run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Each session is $150 a person.

Age 16 and Up: Production Workshop Wednesdays meet via ZOOM once a week for 90 minutes for three weeks. Each will be taught by various professional teaching artists with a concentration in technical theater. No experience is necessary. Wednesday Session #1, July 29, Aug. 5, 12; Session #2, Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2. Sessions run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Each session is $150 a person.

Age 16 and Up: Broadway Guest Star Workshops meet twice a week via ZOOM for 90 minutes. Each will be taught by a professional Broadway artist. No experience is necessary and all are welcome. Thursday sessions, July 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20. Sessions run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each session is $75 a person.

For more information on how to contribute and to stay connected, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org. Follow Ogunquit Playhouse on Twitter (@OgunquitPH) and on Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes information and photos.

