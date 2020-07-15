The University of Southern Maine has canceled athletic competition through the end of 2020 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

USM Athletic Director Al Bean made the announcement Wednesday morning via a press release.

“During this time, we considered myriad scenarios in hopes that a path forward could be possible; however, the risks associated with long-distance travel on buses and vans to Little East Conference destinations, as well as the complexities tied to competition itself presented too much,” Bean said.

“Ultimately, we do not believe we can adhere to health and safety guidance for our student-athletes and coaching staff in these conditions. As difficult as it is to forgo the camaraderie and competition that our student-athletes have eagerly anticipated this fall, we need to do the right thing and step back for now.”

The decision will eliminate the entire season for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country. Golf and women’s tennis are primarily fall sports programs but they do have some competitions during the spring semester.

The decision will also impact the start of the winter-sport seasons for USM’s men’s and women’s basketball, hockey and indoor track teams, and the men’s wrestling team. Those teams will not compete until 2021, which will likely lead to a significant reduction in games played. In 2019-20, prior to the holiday break, the men’s ice hockey team had 12 games, women’s hockey played 13, both basketball teams played 11 games, and wrestling had seven competition dates. The indoor track programs had one meet in the first semester in 2019-20.

The release noted that the decision was made following careful consideration of health and safety risks to student-athletes and staff, including months of work and consultation with University’s Fall Planning Task Force, Student Health Services, the Huskies’ Medical Team, the Athletics Action Team, University Council, UMaine System administrators, and the leadership and members of the Little East Conference and the New England Hockey Conference.

The decision has the full support of USM President Glenn Cummings and the University’s senior leadership team.

“This is a heartbreaking decision,” Cummings said in the press release. “Our student athletes make extraordinary contributions to the entire USM community. We look forward to working with our student-athletes to support their growth and optimize their NCAA eligibility.”

USM’s decision follows similar decisions made by individual schools, including Bowdoin and Bates colleges, and entire conferences such as the Ivy League and Patriot League. USM is the second Little East Conference team to cancel its fall sports calendar. UMass-Boston made its decision in mid-June when it announced it would remain a fully online learning institution for at least its fall semester.

In its press release, USM noted it is likely that other colleges and conferences will cancel fall athletics at the intercollegiate level, making it even more difficult to produce schedules with “opponents in close proximity.”

In a letter to the USM community, Bean said that while competitions have been canceled, that does not prevent the school from offering student-athletes “carefully planned and monitored practice sessions,” and that student-athletes will have regular opportunities to engage with athletic staff through skill-development and strength training sessions as well as academic and career development support.

This story will be updated.

