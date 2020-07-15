WILTON — Wednesday afternoon, July 8, a thunderstorm passing through town was accompanied by strong winds but was not a tornado.

“Most reports were of strong winds. People assume it’s a tornado but there is no evidence of that,” Michael Clair with the National Weather Service in Gray said Thursday.

There were some water, sewer issues, Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Thursday.

The Dutch Treat on its Facebook page noted a large pine came down, damaging one of its signs.

“One oak that was pretty dead in the middle on the corner of Kent Drive (and Route 156), a cluster of three spruce, and a tall pine,” Public Works Foreman John Masse said by phone when asked about tree damage Thursday afternoon. “There were washouts on Walker Hill and the Temple Road, but nothing major.”

For part of Wilton, power was out for more than two hours. It was restored about 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for eight counties in southern, coastal and western Maine. The watch was to remain in effect through at least 10 p.m. Wednesday. Some of the storms could have been severe, producing hail, strong winds and heavy rain, according to the NWS.

About 2,700 Central Maine Power customers were without electricity as of 12:35 a.m. Thursday in Franklin County.

