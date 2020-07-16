This year Mihae Lee, Music Director and pianist, and other artists will bring virtual concerts from their homes. Submitted photo

 

HARRISON — Instead of its traditional concerts at Deertrees Theatre this season, Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival artists will perform solo or duet performances from their homes.  These performances will be made available the days of our regular Tuesday concerts: July 14, 21, 28 and August 4 and 11 and will remain available during the season on YouTube.

To learn more about these performances and the links to connect, contact us at [email protected]

The Festival Board of Trustees remains committed to bringing world-class chamber music to our fans, donors, and patrons in the region and throughout the world. In 2021 a full season will return including the five signature concerts with world-class musicians at Deertrees Theatre, pre-concert performances on the lawn by young Maine musicians, post-concert receptions to meet the artists, community and healing performances, and a bonanza gala as a pre-50th anniversary celebration!

For more information about Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival, check out its website (sllmf.org) or Facebook Page.

