Thomas

WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces that Jake Rainey of Andover has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.

UMaine – Orono



ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 4,201 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,763 are from Maine, 1,329 are from 41 other states and 108 are from 43 countries other than the U.S. The following local students were named to the list:

Albany Township – Jillian Thielbar

Bethel – Jacob Babbidge, Emily Hanscom, Emalee Harrington, Tucker Hayward, Brynne Speakman, Willis Steven and Souix Tuttle

Bryant Pond – Colton Carson

Greenwood – Samuel Stone

UMaine – Farmington

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.

Bethel: Mariah Millett

Bryant Pond: Koley True

Carthage: Ashley Hutchinson, Carleen Hutchinson

Dixfield: Frances MacLeod, Lakota Monzo, Neil Nolette, Riley Robinson, Charity Webster

Greenwood: Paige Dutterer, Harrison: Kirsten Edwards

Hiram: Naomi Anderson

Mexico: Abbey Duguay, Shannon Newcomb

Rumford: Sarah Bourret, Courtney Carrier, Karen Flaherty, Matthew Legere, Julianne Petrie, Lindsey White

Waterford: Alyssa Morin.

