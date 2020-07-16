Thomas
WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces that Jake Rainey of Andover has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
UMaine – Orono
ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 4,201 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,763 are from Maine, 1,329 are from 41 other states and 108 are from 43 countries other than the U.S. The following local students were named to the list:
Albany Township – Jillian Thielbar
Bethel – Jacob Babbidge, Emily Hanscom, Emalee Harrington, Tucker Hayward, Brynne Speakman, Willis Steven and Souix Tuttle
Bryant Pond – Colton Carson
Greenwood – Samuel Stone
UMaine – Farmington
FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.
UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.
Bethel: Mariah Millett
Bryant Pond: Koley True
Carthage: Ashley Hutchinson, Carleen Hutchinson
Dixfield: Frances MacLeod, Lakota Monzo, Neil Nolette, Riley Robinson, Charity Webster
Greenwood: Paige Dutterer, Harrison: Kirsten Edwards
Hiram: Naomi Anderson
Mexico: Abbey Duguay, Shannon Newcomb
Rumford: Sarah Bourret, Courtney Carrier, Karen Flaherty, Matthew Legere, Julianne Petrie, Lindsey White
Waterford: Alyssa Morin.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford County Fair holding out for 4 H
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Thursday, July 16, 2020
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 16
-
Advertiser Democrat
Greenwood Farmers’ Market resumes
-
The Bethel Citizen
Mahoosuc Bird Notes: Fledglings and juveniles