NORTH WATERFORD — Our first drive-through supper was a great success…so we’ll do another one! On Tuesday, July 21, the North Waterford Congregational Church will provide a wonderful meal of oven-baked barbecue chicken, vegetables, cole slaw, a dinner roll, and our ever-popular strawberry shortcake for dessert. Please drive up Green Road, around behind the church, and down Five Kezars Road to receive your packaged meal. Meals will be served from 5:00 until 6:30. All meals are $10. All are welcome! Please come!

