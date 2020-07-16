LOVELL — We’re getting back in the swing of things here at Lovell United Church of Christ and we hope you’ll join us! We are here, open and gathering with safety measures in place. We are praying together, learning together, rejoicing together and humming our favorite hymns. Come and join us or join us in spirit from home. Join us in thanking God for all things. Worship time has changed to 9:30 a.m. for July and August. Rev. Robert Linders will be our guest preacher On July 26 & August 2.

The Thrift Shop is open for business! NEW HOURS: Wednesday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. DONATION SHED IS OPEN! We are limited to 5 customers at a time and gloves and face coverings need to be worn. While we were closed we collected LOTS of great merchandise. Stop by and see! Come check out our Daily Specials!

The Lovell Girl Scouts continue their collection of returnable bottles and cans. Please be sure they are returnable and place them in the receptacles outside at LUCC. For more information about Girl Scouting in Lovell, contact Linda Libby at 925-3661.

All ongoing programs are on hold for now. Call the church for more information 925-1321.

