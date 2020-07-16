Update from Governor Janet Mills: ‘Executive Order requires Maine people to wear cloth face coverings in public places where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, as recommended by the U.S. CDC. The order identifies public settings as: indoor spaces that are accessible to the public such as grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies and health care facilities; outdoor spaces such as playgrounds, busy parking lots, and other areas such as lines for take-out service where the public typically gathers in a smaller area; and public transportation such as a taxi, Uber, Lyft, ride-sharing or similar service; ferry, bus, or train; and any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area. As of July 8, 2020 a further mandate that businesses require face coverings in retail stores with more than 50,000 square feet of shopping space, restaurants, outdoor bars or tasting rooms, and lodging establishments. It applies to businesses in the coastal counties

of Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, and York, as well as in the cities of Bangor, Brewer, Lewiston, Auburn, and Augusta.’ For further information go to www.maine.gov and the Maine CDC web sites.

Please call the Town Office at 743-6651 for an appointment to come in and conduct business during Covid-19. The Parks & Recreation Department will not be holding American Red Cross Swimming Lessons this year; see you in 2021! The beaches, parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, etc… are open to the public. Please conform to the Maine CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and hand washing. All facilities are ‘use at your own risk’ regarding Covid-19.

The Annual Town Meeting will be held July 20, 2020, 7pm, at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. We will have three rooms set up, if they are needed, as there is a maximum of 50 people per room, as in accordance with Maine CDC guidelines and there will be guidance with seating as you enter each room. We will be practicing the social distance requirement and request people do wear a face mask. Because setting up will be more time consuming, please try to arrive a few minutes early so we can start the meeting on time.

From our Highway Department – Crosswalks for downtown streets connecting with Beal Street will be striped once the paving has been done. Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

From our Wastewater Department – Please do not flush disposable gloves and wipes down the toilet. Staff are having to pull these out of the system and this may cause damage to our sewer system.

Select Board meetings are held the first and third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. Planning Board meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the Town Office. We do our best to post agendas for both Boards on our Facebook page.

The Town Office telephone number is 743-6651, the fax number is 743-5307, the website is www.norwaymaine.com and Facebook.com/norwaymaine. The voicemail system is open 24/7 for you to leave a message during non-business hours. Business hours are Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

