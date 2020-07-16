DEAR SUN SPOTS: We need to borrow a slushy machine for the Woman’s Literary Union Scholarship Fund Garage Sale. It will be held Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St. in Auburn. Rain date is Sunday, July 26.

Many glasses and cups have been collected and we would like to offer anyone attending the garage sale an opportunity to purchase a slushy, keep a souvenir cup, and help an Androscoggin County student attend college. For more information, contact me at 795-6134. — Kathy, no town

ANSWER: The Woman’s Literary Union is a longtime nonprofit organization whose mission is the intellectual, cultural and educational advancement of its members and the community. They are also charged with preserving the 103-year-old Foss Mansion. To contact the organization, email [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Quite some time ago, you published a recipe for lobster casserole. I loved the recipe and want to make it again, but I’ve lost it. Can I trouble you to print it again? — Janet, no town

ANSWER: This is no trouble at all! Summer is a great time to make lobster-based recipes because the price is so good right now. Besides, no matter what time of year, whenever you buy lobster you’re supporting a local lobsterman.

This is a favorite lobster recipe from one of my favorite cooks, Marjorie Standish, author of Cooking Down East, the gold standard for Maine cookery:

Lobster Casserole: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut up one pound of lobster meat and place it in a large skillet with 3 tablespoons of butter. Gently sauté until the meat starts to turn pink. Do not overcook or the lobster will be too tough. Set lobster aside. Add 3 tablespoons of flour, ¾ teaspoon dry mustard, and salt and pepper to taste to the pan. Slowly add 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup whole milk and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in three slices of crustless white bread, torn into small pieces, 2 tablespoons sherry, and the lobster. Spoon into a buttered casserole dish and top with bread crumbs and a few pats of butter. Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly and slightly browned. Makes 4 servings.

Readers, what are your favorite lobster recipes? I would love it if you shared!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have always had a big pot of lavender on my deck in the summer and it has always been beautiful, but this year my lavender, which I always purchase from the same place, is turning brown and just looks unhappy. I’m tempted to put it out of its misery and start over with a fresh plant, then I thought of you and wondered if you could help. — Jess, Greene

ANSWER: Lavender tends to be a bit persnickety. Allow your plant to get good and dry. Pull off all the brown bits and give the whole business a good haircut. Add a layer of white stone around the plant in the pot.

If this doesn’t perk it up, there may not be enough sand in the soil or the plant could be root-bound and not have enough drainage. Switch it to a bigger pot and add sand to the soil.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous