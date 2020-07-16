Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN – Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 – NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 – NC at Kiwoom
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN – Doosan at Kia
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 – NRL: Canberra at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPN – MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City
1:25 p.m.
ESPN – Serie A: Genoa at Torino
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
8 p.m.
FS1 – MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 – USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC
10:30 p.m.
FS1 – MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS – The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
12 p.m.
TENNIS – The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m.
ESPN2 – WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
7 p.m.
Early Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 – AFL: Western at Essendon
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
