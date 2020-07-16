A group of voters has sued the state and several municipalities, arguing that Maine violated a federal requirement to provide an electronic alternative to paper absentee ballots for people who are visually impaired.

Maine officials encouraged voters to use absentee ballots during this week’s primary as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. State law requires accessible voting systems like ExpressVote machines at each polling place for people with disabilities, but paper ballots are the only option for people who want to vote absentee.

Four voters from different Maine communities filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Bangor. Disability Rights Maine is representing the voters, each of whom requested electronic absentee ballots for this week’s primary but were denied. Such ballots can be filled out with the help of computer software.

The suit names Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap and municipal clerks in Portland, Augusta, Bangor and Winslow.

While the state allows a voter to receive assistance in reading or marking their absentee ballots, the plaintiffs argue that option compromises their ability to vote independently and privately. The only way to vote without the assistance of another person is to go to a polling place, and the plaintiffs argue that would put their health at risk, according to the suit.

“Individuals who are blind must choose between their health and their right to vote privately and independently because they are forced to go to a public voting place to privately and independently mark their ballot,” the complaint says.

The suit says others states provide different options for visually impaired voters, including electronic absentee ballots. It asks the court to order the state and Maine communities to provide an accessible vote-by-mail system for people who are blind or visually impaired for the Nov. 3 general election.

