Fundraiser

FARMINGTON — The American Legion Post 28, Farmington, is hosting its annual car wash fundraiser on Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain date Sunday. Location is former Pro-Service garage, now Wiles monument shop, Farmington Falls Road, in Farmington. Donations of any amount gratefully accepted, helping to support local veterans services. For more information, please call Ron Smith @ 778-4058

Community Day

WELD — Weld Community Day is July 25, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., to replace Heritage Day as it has changed a bit this year due to the “Virus” that is still plaguing us!  Anyone with a Weld address will be getting a schedule in the mail of vendors and where they will be located as it will not be the congested Historical grounds — it’s a “traveling day”. Check out Martha Winter-Vining’s “Weld” column for more information.

