MONDAY, July 20

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop will include a discussion on policing, and the recent Court Street traffic study. Regular meeting will include swearing in new Assistant City Manager Brian Wood, and adopting goals of the new Agriculture Advisory Committee.

TUESDAY, July 21

LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Agenda includes confirmation of Mayor Mark’s Cayer’s nomination to fill the vacant Ward 2 School Committee seat.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District Trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, July 22

AUBURN — Auburn Water District Trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

« Previous

filed under: