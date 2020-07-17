LEWISTON — John Morrison, an Army veteran who grew up in Otisfield and has been a resident of the Lewiston and Auburn area for 25 years, is running for Maine House District 60 in Lewiston.

Morrison, a Republican, works as a contractor and real estate developer, and owns several small businesses in the Lewiston area, including Weatherize Northeast and Cure Cannabis, a medical marijuana business with locations in Lewiston and Auburn.

In a written statement, Morrison said he sees the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic as the Legislature’s most pressing issue.

“As a small business owner, COVID-19 has really crippled us,” he said. “Our economy has always been day-to-day as it is, but the virus outbreak, and the shutdown, has really devastated our community economically.”

According to the statement, “If elected to the next Legislature, I will work with folks on both sides of the aisle to expand business opportunities, rebuild Maine’s economy, and get our financial house in order. I think it is critical to Lewiston’s growth and future sustainability – to our whole area’s future sustainability.”

Morrison is no stranger to entrepreneurship. His family owned The Outpost in Otisfield for three decades, where Morrison worked growing up.

“I think it is really important for our youth to have summer jobs and after-school jobs so that they can get ahead,” he said.

“Whether they go into the military like I did, go to college, or straight into the workforce after high school, kids need to be prepared for the world they are going to face, and we as a state need to help this emerging workforce reach their full potential.”

As a businessperson, Morrison also believes that uncertainty around the state budget is also going to harm the economy, according to his statement.

Morrison will face Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, in the Nov. 3 election.

