REGION – North Country Healthcare (NCH) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and our workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”

“This recognition is only possible because of the dedicated, hardworking, and patient-focused providers, nurses, and staff of NCH,” commented Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team members are constantly focused on assuring consistent, high quality, accessible, and integrated healthcare across the communities we serve.”

North Country Healthcare is comprised of three critical access hospitals (Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Weeks Medical Center) and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency. NCH was the only healthcare system in New England to be recognized.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

North Country Healthcare’s specific ranking on the Best Places list will be revealed and celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.

For more information about North Country Healthcare, please visit northcountryhealth.org.

« Previous

filed under: