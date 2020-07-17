GREENE – Doris C. Beaudin, 76, of Greene, Maine, died peacefully July 11, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Lewison, Maine on August 5, 1943, the daughter of Roland and Florence (Filiault) Pintal. She graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1961 and then went on to graduate from Gorham State Teacher’s College in 1965 with her degree in Education. She taught her entire career in the Lewiston public school system, spending many years teaching third grade at Montello Elementary School. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education in 2001. After retiring from teaching, she often volunteered in her grandchildren’s classrooms at Greene Central School.

She married Robert Beaudin on June 24, 1967. During nearly 35 years of marriage, they spent many summers camping with their children at Kokatosi Campground and travelling on family vacations before Robert died unexpectedly in 2001. She later connected with Roland Hachey, with whom she had taught at St. Patrick School and Jordan Elementary School, and they became companions. They travelled internationally and also could be found enjoying the slot machines at several New England casinos. Her true joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren. She spent many summer days with them, playing games, bringing them to the tennis lessons, and going to amusement parks, museums, and the beach. She attended all of her grandchildren’s activities, from hockey, softball, swimming, soccer, and tennis to plays, music concerts, and dance recitals. Her grandchildren adored their perfect Memere.

Online condolences may be left for Doris’s family atwww.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

She is survived by her companion Roland Hachey, her daughter Nicole Deblois and her husband Joseph, her son Scott Beaudin and his wife Darcie, her stepson Dean Beaudin and his significant other Elaine Brown, her stepson Steve Beaudin and his significant other Tina Brushwein, and her grandchildren Sadie Rouillard and her husband Steven, Eliza Beaudin, Alec Beaudin, Samantha Deblois, R.J. Deblois, Dana Beaudin, and Kara Beaudin. Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton Street, Lewiston, Maine on July 20 from 5-8 p.m.

