FRYEBURG — Police Chief Joshua Potvin, on paid administrative leave since mid-May following a complaint filed by the police union, has submitted his resignation, effective July 31.

Teamsters Local 340, which represents four full-time police officers on the Fryeburg force — three patrol officers and a sergeant — filed a complaint against Potvin, for reasons still unknown, on March 18 on behalf of one or more of those officers.

After an investigation, the town placed Potvin on paid administrative leave May 18, Teamsters local business agent Traci St. Clair said.

St. Clair would not reveal the nature of the complaint because of the continuing investigation.

“We shared the complaint with outside agencies who have purview over such matters involving police officers,” St. Clair said. “So we need to let that due process take course.”

“I can’t give the complaint out for that reason because there are outside agencies reviewing it and may or may not take action on it,” she added.

Town Manager Katie Haley was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon. In May, she confirmed to the Conway Daily Sun that Potvin was placed on paid administrative leave, but refused further comment, saying, “As you know, personnel issues are confidential ”

Since Potvin was placed on leave, Lt. Mike McAllister has taken charge of the department. He has served in Fryeburg for 32 years.

St. Clair said she was disappointed that a resolution took as long as it did, but is thankful nonetheless.

“We’re glad that there’s finally been some action taken on this,” St. Clair said. “We hope this will give the department an opportunity to move forward in a positive direction.”

Potvin, 43, joined the department as a part-time officer in 2013 and was named chief in September 2014.

According to a biography released by the town when he was hired as chief, he had served 18 years in law enforcement, mostly with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department as a patrol sergeant and as a team leader for the diving team.

He began his career in Harpswell enforcing maritime and boating safety laws. Prior to joining Fryeburg, Potvin accepted a position with the U.S. State Department conducting diplomatic security and explosive K-9 training at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

