A car that caught fire Sunday evening in Portland forced police to shut down Congress Street for about an hour, according to Police.

Lt. Dan Hondo said the police department received a call around 7:53 p.m. alerting authorities that a car which was stopped near Longfellow Square, the intersection of State and Congress streets, was on fire.

No one was injured, Hondo said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Hondo said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Katie Zefran lives in an apartment at Longfellow Square. When someone told her the car was on fire, she started taking photographs of the four-door, silver sedan from her apartment window.

Some bystanders said they heard an explosion, but Zefran said it was the tires on the vehicle “popping” as a result of the intense heat the fire generated.

The Portland Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

