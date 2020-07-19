AUGUSTA — At the 127th Annual Meeting of the Maine Bankers Association, held virtually, member banks elected several leadership positions.

Locally, Timothy J. Thompson, president & CEO of Franklin Savings Bank, was elected to the executive committee for a three-year term, expiring in June 2023.

Members who will continue to serve by their election in a previous year: William Tracy, president & CEO of Auburn Savings Bank (June 2021).

The association also thanked departing members of the executive committee: Larry Barker (Machias Savings Bank) and our former Immediate Past Chair Pat Weigel (Norway Savings Bank).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: