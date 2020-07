DEER ISLE – Debbie A. Eaton, 58, also known as “Dizzy Dee”, passed away, July 1, 2020 at a Bangor Hospital. She was born Oct. 13, 1961, in Oxford, the daughter of Russell and Bertha Reiman.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Ricky Eaton of Deer Isle.

Services will be private for the family. A service of Brookings-Smith.

« Previous