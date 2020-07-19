Sunday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12 p.m. — FOX: NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

3 p.m. — NBC: MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped)

3 p.m. — NBCSN: NASCAR Cup Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m. — NBC: AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.

BOWLING

12 p.m. — CBSSN: PBA: 2020 Championship, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

GOLF

1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

3:30 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kia

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m. — ESPN2: MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md.

4 p.m. — ESPN2: MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia, Annapolis, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m. — MLBN: Summer Camp: My Mets at NY Yankees

8 p.m. — ESPN: Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth

11 a.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma

11 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham

1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina

8 p.m. — FS1: MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m. — ESPN2: USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC

10:30 p.m. — FS1: MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3

1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3

1:30 p.m. — CBS: WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

Early Monday

TENNIS

6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3

