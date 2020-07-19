Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
12 p.m. — FOX: NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
3 p.m. — NBC: MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped)
3 p.m. — NBCSN: NASCAR Cup Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m. — NBC: AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif.
BOWLING
12 p.m. — CBSSN: PBA: 2020 Championship, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
1 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
3:30 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS1: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. — ESPN: Doosan at Kia
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m. — ESPN2: MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m. — ESPN2: MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia, Annapolis, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m. — MLBN: Summer Camp: My Mets at NY Yankees
8 p.m. — ESPN: Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth
11 a.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma
11 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham
1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina
8 p.m. — FS1: MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m. — ESPN2: USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC
10:30 p.m. — FS1: MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
1 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
1:30 p.m. — CBS: WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Early Monday
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3
