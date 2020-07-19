LOWELL, Massachusetts — Isaac Preston Elie of New Gloucester was among the graduates honored by UMass Lowell’s virtual commencement on May 29. Elie received a master of science in engineering degree in plastics engineering.
STORRS, Connecticut — The University of Connecticut announces that two area students have graduated. Jessica Yasko of Bethel has graduated with a PhD degree in biomedical science and Abby Jones of Buckfield has earned a PhD degree in chemistry.
