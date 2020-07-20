Curtis Gerry picked up his second victory of the season at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, and first of the year in the Pro All Star Series, leading start to finish in a 150-lap Super Late Model feature.

Gerry won earlier this season in the Oxford Championship Series SLM division, and he’s the defending division champion at Oxford Plains.

Dave Farrington Jr. settled for second, while defending Oxford 250 champion Travis Benjamin took third.

Tyler King kept his dominating start to the season going in the PASS Mods division, picking up his third win in five races. The Gray native has finished in the top five each time out this year.

Justin Larson took second place for his fourth top five and fifth top 10 of the year. He’s still in search of his first win this season. Matty Sanborn rounded out the top three.

Norway native Jordan Russell won for the second time this season in the Honey Badger Street Stock Series, topping Shawn Knight of Paris and Bobby Seger.

Only two other Championship Series divisions were in action Saturday, with the PASS divisions in town. Alex Wilson won his first career Rookies division race, with Cole Binette and Dylan Cook rounding out the podium. Oxford’s Travis Verrill took the checkered flag for the second time this season in Bandits, with Chad Wills (second in points) settling for runner-up and points leader Alex Mowatt finishing third.

All of the Oxford Acceleration Series divisions saw repeat winners from this season. Four points leaders picked up victories, including Turner’s Matt Mahar (Runnin’ Rebels) and Brandon Varney of Mechanic Falls (Outlaws) each winning their third straight features. New Gloucester’s Will Dunphy (Cruisers) and Chloe Kiley of South Paris (Ladies) both picked up their second wins of the season. Jake Dobson of Hartford won for the second time this season in Sport Trucks to try and catch closer to points leader Ryan Farrar.

All of the OCS and OAS divisions are scheduled to be in action this coming Saturday, with the Championship Series’ Figure 8s and Acceleration Series’ Tiger Cat Figure 8s both making their season debuts. OAS racing is scheduled to start at noon, with OCS action slated for a 5 p.m. start.

