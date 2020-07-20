LIVERMORE — Jim Manter asked selectpersons Monday to send a certified letter to Central Maine Power Co. requesting tree trimming on Stonewall Drive.

“My issue is the section of Stonewall Drive in front of 31 Stonewall Drive,” he said. “The trees need to be trimmed back, they’re now pushing out over the road. Drivers need to move to the center of the road to avoid scraping their vehicles. The electrical lines are clearly engulfed by trees there.”

It’s not a high traffic road, he said, but doing it now would be cheaper than later on.

Manter said Highway Foreman Roger Ferland advised him it’s not the town’s responsibility to trim the trees because it involves power lines.

“I talked with CMP’s Cory Cummings who is in charge of the Auburn end of Livermore,” Ferland said.

“It should be taken care of. I’m trying to be preemptive,” Manter said.

Other property owners will be asked to contact CMP, Manter said.

“Do it as a neighborhood, coordinate it so we do it through the proper documented process,” he said.

Selectpersons took no formal action on the request.

Fire Chief Donald Castonguay told selectpersons he planned to get estimates to repair the 4×4 truck.

“The head gasket is leaking a little oil,” he said. The job requires removing the body.

A complaint was received about the Fire Department using the big trucks for accidents, Castonguay said.

“People don’t stop, slow down for nothing,” he said. “We roll the big trucks at accidents to protect ourselves. We need to have something to hide behind.”

In other business, Mark Chretien was elected chairman and Brett Deyling vice chairman of the board.

The board reappointed Andrew Sylvester and Sara Hughes as Regional School Unit 73 directors for one year.

Sylvester received seven write-in votes and Hughes three write-in votes at the July 14 elections.

“They said they would fill in again for one year if the board appoints them tonight,” Town Clerk Renda Guild said.

