AUGUSTA —The North Atlantic Conference announced Monday it was halting conference competition in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NAC has 13 members, including Thomas College, the University of Maine at Farmington, Husson University, UMaine-Presque Isle and Maine Maritime Academy.

“This is a difficult day for NAC students, coaches and staff,” NAC Commissioner Marcella Zalot said in a news release. “I want to thank the athletics administrators and leadership at each institution for their efforts to try and play a NAC fall season. What we wished we could do and ultimately what we are able to do are just in two different places right now. I look forward to the day when the resilience and perseverance of this generation of students prevails and they are rewarded with the thrill and camaraderie of NAC competition.”

NAC schools will still have the option to play nonconference games in the fall. However, some member schools have already suspended all fall sports, includingUMF, MMA and Husson. UMF announced the cancelation of its fall sports on Monday.

Several other Maine schools have already canceled fall sports, including UMaine, Bates College, Bowdoin College, the University of New England in Biddeford.

Colby College and St. Joseph’s College in Standish haven’t canceled fall sports.

Related The NESCAC cancels conference competition in the fall

The NAC issued the following statement regarding nonconference competition: “Importantly, each member school may choose to safely conduct athletics at their own discretion. Activities are not limited by the conference, and may include practices, strength and conditioning, inter-squad events, and intercollegiate contests where safe to do so. Collectively, the conference will continue to explore the practicality of conducting fall sport activities in the spring semester if that becomes an option.

Thomas College Athletic Director Christopher Parsons said in a statement that his school will create a modified athletics season this fall.

“I pledge to our athletes that Thomas College will create a meaningful and exciting modified athletics season for fall 2020,” Parsons said. “The rigorous COVID-19 testing regimen that (Thomas) has invested in this fall opens the door for athletic opportunities that other schools cannot provide.”

Parsons added that a new preseason return date will be announced shortly, as well as a schedule of competitions with “colleges and universities with similar testing regimens.”

Likewise, UMaine-Presque Isle also announced that it plans to have a modified fall sports season.

“At this time, we feel that we have a strong plan in place with the ability to test regularly and continue exploring the possibility for outside competition for this fall,” UMPI athletic director Dan Kane said in a statement. “If at any point, there is a shift in trends in Maine or we feel it is not in the best interest of our student-athletes and staff to continue, we will make adjustments accordingly.”

In an e-mail, UMF Athletic Director Julie Davis said the school will not hold fall sports.

“As you can imagine, we worked hard to land in a different place,” Davis said in the email. “But everyone is working hard with their unique context and variables to chart the best path we can, in consultation at many levels. Respectfully, not everyone has/will land in quite the same place, but we all aim to have the best interest of our student-athletes, staff and communities in the forefront.”

The NAC joins a growing list of conferences in the Northeast — as well as nationwide — to shut down fall sports over safety concerns. The New England Small College Athletic Conference — home to Colby, Bates and Bowdoin colleges — also canceled conference competition in the fall, but left open the possibility for members to play nonconference games.

The Ivy League and Patriot League also canceled fall sports.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 — both Division I Power Five conferences — will play conference-only competition this fall. The Atlantic Coast Conference is postponing fall sports until Sept 1.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: