Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joseph Morris, 31, of Revere, Massachusetts, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 11 a.m. Monday in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

• Justin Hamilton, 38, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for violating bail conditions, 6:19 p.m. Monday at 20 North St. in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Adam Turner, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:19 a.m. Monday at 456 Broad St.

Lewiston

• Shawn Comeau, 38, of Peru, on charges of operating after suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:45 a.m. Monday at Main and Highland streets.

• Karie Lessard, 28, of Lewiston, on six outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 6 a.m. Monday at 129 Bartlett St.

• Thomas Eddy, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:24 a.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

• Wayne Butterfield, 33, of Poland, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 4:44 p.m. Monday at 147 Bartlett St.

• Andre Walter, 45, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:44 p.m. Monday at 147 Bartlett St.

• Tamara Hurd, 34, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for trafficking in prison contraband, 6 p.m. Monday at 1198 Lisbon St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Ricky A. Bryant, 35, of Lisbon Falls struck the side of a truck driven by M.C. Shawn, 46, of Auburn at 8 a.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street. Bryant’s 2001 Chevrolet and the 2018 Ford driven by Shawn and owned by Donald Billings of Auburn were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Connor Sullivan, 18, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Kevin Capalbo, 49, of Auburn while Capalbo was stopped in traffic to make a left turn on Lisbon Street 8:59 a.m. Saturday. The 2003 GMC driven by Sullivan and owned by Amy Lord-Sullivan of Lewiston was towed and Capalbo’s 2014 Volvo received minor damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: