A Fairfield man was in critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a car on the Norridgewock Road early Monday morning.

Colby Dyer, 30, was walking from the Big Apple convenience store at 292 Norridgewock Road around midnight when he was struck by a car traveling northbound. The car left the area after hitting Dyer.

Dyer then walked back to his apartment nearby where his aunt called the police around 12:50 a.m. and reported that he came home with “physical injuries.”

The speed limit on the road is 50 miles per hour, but police are unsure of how fast the car was traveling at the time, Capt. Paul St. Amand said during a phone call Tuesday.

“We believe it was a car or a small truck or small SUV and we got that from the tire measurements,” St. Amand said.

A witness who had seen Dyer lying in the road was interviewed by Fairfield police, but it was determined they were not the driver of the vehicle that hit Dyer.

Fairfield police are asking anyone with information regarding the driver of the vehicle to contact them at 453-9393.

