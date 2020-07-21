The owners of a Freeport brewery have canceled a political gathering that was scheduled to take place at their business, saying they were never told it was to be an event that supported President Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Women for Trump bus tour in Maine and New Hampshire was announced to the media in an advisory Monday evening. It listed Stars and Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport as the first stop and named several key participants, including Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s middle son, Eric, and is a senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

But in a post on the brewery’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, owners Brad and Nancy Nadeau indicate they have backed out of hosting the event. They said they were mislead and didn’t know their outdoor tasting area was being reserved by a political campaign.

“Due to (an) unauthorized political event being held at our brewery will we not open our doors tomorrow,” the post reads. In response to comments posted on the Facebook page, the owners said they were never told about the Trump support event.

“Yes I was aware that some women who support Trump would be coming in for a beer,” the post read. “Now seeing from the media and the press release it looks as if they were here for an agenda. We here at the brewery do not support any political agendas therefor will not be holding the event nor to elevate any protest or whatever else comes with political gatherings will not be open.”

The couple could not immediately be reached by a reporter Tuesday afternoon to explain what information they had about the event. The Trump campaign and the Maine Republican Party also did not immediately respond to a reporter’s questions.

In the press advisory, other participants listed include Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson, senior campaign advisers; Pam Bondi, National Co-Chair of Women for Trump and Former Florida Attorney General; Dr. Demi Kouzounas, chairwoman of the Maine Republican Party; and others. Also listed are “Brad and Nancy Nadeau, Owners of Stars and Stripes Brewery.”

An update from the Trump campaign later Tuesday showed the dinner event has been moved to Jimmy the Greek’s restaurant in Old Orchard Beach. The bus tour will travel to New Hampshire for a roundtable on Thursday in Concord and a “Women for Trump Empower Hour.”

