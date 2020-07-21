LEWISTON – Arthur Donald Paradis, 90, of Lewiston died on July 16, 2020 with his loving son and daughter by his side. Arthur was born on July 30, 1929, in Augusta, the son of Arthur Paradis Sr. and Florence Boulet Cyr, but was raised in the loving home of George and Alise Marcoux of Lewiston.

Arthur joined the Army and served his country from 1947 to 1951 during the Korean War. He was with the 24th Division, 34th Infantry Regiment. During the last few months of his tour, he served in Japan as an MP. When he returned home, he quickly found work and worked for several companies before getting his job with the City of Lewiston in 1958. He worked for the city in several capacities, including General Foreman, until 1983, when he retired. During his time at the City, he worked many hours preparing for and during the Franco-American Festival, which he really enjoyed. He was a self-employed finish carpenter and continued to do carpentry for another 8 years before fully embracing retirement.

While serving in Korea, he proposed to Dolores Bergeron, and they married on April 19, 1952. She was the love of his life. They were married for 53 ½ years, until Dolores passed away in 2006. Together, they had two children, Roger and Rita, and raised their niece, Lucille, who was like a daughter to them, for 16 years. Starting in 1987, he and Dolores went to Florida each winter and in 1992, bought their winter home in Davenport, becoming full-fledged snowbirds. They loved every minute of their time there. After 09/11, they sold their Florida home to be closer to family and friends. More than anything, Arthur enjoyed spending time with his family. Annual vacations at Old Orchard Beach and many hot days at OOB, Crescent Beach and Range Pond were fun times and are special memories we will have forever.

He loved to play cards and games, especially cribbage. He also had a wicked good sense of humor and loved teasing and joking with everyone around him. He was a life-long Red Sox fan. In 2004, he was beyond thrilled when the Sox miraculously won the World Series, something he didn’t truly believe would happen in his lifetime. He loved watching and cheering them on as they went on to win again in 2007, 2013 and 2018. He was also a Bruins fan and was happy when they won the Stanley Cup again in 2011.

Arthur was a parishioner of Holy Family Church in Lewiston. He was a proud Veteran and served in the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 22, Veterans of Foreign War Post 9150, Disabled American Veterans Post 11, Franco American Veteran Post 31, and AMVETS Post 11. Arthur was also very active in the creation of the beautiful Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. There you will find a bench with his name on it.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores, who passed away in 2006, his grandson, Jonathan, who passed away in 2018; his parents Arthur Paradis, Sr and Florence Boulet Cyr; the Marcoux family: parents George and Alise Marcoux; and siblings Wilfred Marcoux; Maxim Marcoux, Antoinette Marcoux Begin; Marie Louise Pepin; Muriel and her husband, Arthur Melanson; and Gilberte Bernier. Months after Dolores passed, Arthur began seeing Irene Pomerleau. They had a lot in common and enjoyed being a couple, spending most of their time together. Irene’s family quickly became very fond of Arthur and was glad to see their mother so happy again. After suffering a stroke in 2016, Irene became his caregiver, which allowed Arthur to bust out of a facility and rehab at home, where he got stronger and slowly began living life again. When Arthur’s health began to decline in 2020 and COVID-19 significantly restricted the time they could spend outside the home, Irene, and the families took on more of the day-to-day caregiving so he could remain at home and safe as long as possible.

He leaves behind his son, Roger Paradis, and his wife, Cecile, of Lewiston; his daughter, Rita Bean of Bangor; Special Niece, Lucille Cote Damon, of Lisbon; grandchildren Shannon Bean and her significant other, Matt Hewitt, of Bangor; Ryan Bean and his significant other, Jessica Sands, of Bangor; Jonathan’s widow, Crystal Paradis, and their son, Watson, of Lewiston; Melissa Johnston and her husband, Andrew, and their children, Morgan Wing, Everett and Liam from Windham; and Zachary Beaule and his wife, Jenn, and their daughter, Oaklyn, from Lewiston. He also leaves behind his brother, Richard Joseph Paradis of Auburn, and many nieces and nephews, particularly Paul Paradis. Lastly, he leaves behind his loving significant other, Irene Pomerleau, of Lewiston, and her children, Claire Harris and her significant other, Tom Kady; Michael and Colleen Bernard; Paul and Riechelle Bernard; and Leo and Jill Bernard. He also leaves his good friend and “big brother” Lee Fortin of Rockland.

Thank you to Dr. Dashiell Jordan of St. Mary’ Family Medicine and Dr. Daniel Chase of the VA Clinic in Lewiston for the wonderful care you provided to him over the years; and to the staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House for the care and compassion you provided to Arthur and his family in his final days. This wonderful place gives families time to be together 24/7 during a loved one’s final days. The unexpected precious moments we experienced in our last days with him were truly a gift, surrounding us with love and peace.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin Funeral Home, 217 Turner St, Auburn, Maine, on Thursday, July 23, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. To ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing throughout the walking line. Church and burial services will be private and for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his remembrance to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, ATTN: Development Office

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240 or online at https://androscoggin.org/donate/.

Donation envelopes will also be available at Fortin’s Funeral Home during visiting hours.

