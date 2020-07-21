SOUTH PARIS – Bruce Edwards passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Market Square Health Care. He was born on Friday, June 13, 1939, in Portland, Maine to Francis and Marie Edwards.

Bruce grew up in South Paris and graduated from Paris High School in 1957, and MVTI in South Portland in 1959. He worked for Cullinan Oil Co., later to become Gendron Oil, and finally Dead River until he retired in 2001. In early retirement he worked for Woodstock Oil, which he truly enjoyed.

An outstanding athlete in school, he played varsity basketball as a freshman, and went to the national baseball championship in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was awarded outstanding athlete at MVTI. Bruce was a left-handed first baseman and pitcher.

Many years were spent fishing the Rangely area, as well as the Allagash and trips to Quebec.

He built a log cabin on his land in Solon, Maine, with the help of his many friends, and enjoyed years of hunting with them all. And anyone who wanted to stop in.

Bruce and Ann visited Hawaii, St. Thomas, and traveled to New York to visit his sister Carol.

He was always willing to help anyone, anytime with anything.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Ann, sons, Bradley and Brian, grandchildren, Dustin, Kyle, Kaleb, and Kaycee, and great-grandson, Lincoln.

At this time there, will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

