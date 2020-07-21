WELD – Henry Pearl Cochran, 80, of Weld passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.

Henry was born in Carthage on February 1, 1940, the son of Mahlon P. Cochran and Etta M. Hutchinson, and grew up in the Weld and Carthage area.

Henry was Road Commissioner for the Town of Weld for several years in the late 1960’s, and early 1970’s. He also worked at Diamond International in Peru, until they closed in 1988. He temporarily worked for Doug Swan’s Mini-backhoe Services and Northeast Industrial starting in 1989 at the Rumford Mill for a few years before he worked for the Town of Dixfield Highway Department where he retired in 2006.

Henry enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with family; and was a member of the Weld Congregational Church, Weld Historical Society and Webb Lake Association.

Henry is survived by Carol J Snowman, his wife of 48 years; children, Karen Eaton and husband David of Lisbon Falls, Kevin Cochran and wife Holly of Weld, Keith Cochran of Weld, and Chris Cochran and Ed Wallace of Phillips; sisters-in-law, Frieda Cochran of Nebraska and Dorothy (Dottie) Cochran Weld; grandchildren, Lila Haynes and husband Brian of Weld, Kevin Cochran Jr. of Louisiana, Alycia Beaulieu and husband Brandon of Lisbon Falls, David Eaton and wife Sakura of Texas, Mathew Eaton of Sabattus, Josh Cochran of Rumford, Cory Cochran of Mexico, Maine, Troy Cochran of Dixfield, Jack Cochran of Temple and Kass Robichaud of Rumford; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather George (Olie) Olson, brothers Mahlon and Theodore, sister Eva Cochran, his first wife Lila Faye Buck and infant daughter.

Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 PM, at Dick and Nancy Stowell’s (Location of the old Snowman Farm) located at 670 West Side Road in Weld.

Masks should be worn and please social distance.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine, 04938.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Henry’s name to Weld Congregational Church,

P.O. Box 65

Weld, ME 04285.

