MINOT – MaryAnn Theriault, 89, died peacefully at her home on July 10, 2020, with her family by her side. MaryAnn was born in Stockholm, Maine on February 7, 1931 to the late Peter and Eva Paradis. MaryAnn attended school in northern Maine. She also assisted her parents and siblings in raising their large family. She loved to reminisce about her youth, ice skating and roller skating. And alsoo not forgetting about the hard times growing up with little means. She married George Theriault in June of 1950 and began raising a family. Her children remember their mother as a strong, loving, faithful, giving and creative person, wonderful grandmother and great grandmother (memere). She loved to cook, sew, go to casinos, do crafts, go shopping, play cards and dice. Most of all she loved her family, She worked as a stitcher most of her life. Survivors include her three children, Gary Theriault of Livermore, Allen Theriault and daughter-in-law, Judy of Florida and Tammy Bisson and son-in-law, Troy of Minot, as well as grandchildren, Penny Lincoln, Owen Theriault, Mike Deschene, Max Theriault, Carey Bisson, Marsha Goult, Evan Theriault, Ashley Bisson and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Stella Brodeur, Pearl Fifield and brother Armond Paradis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Eva Paraids, ex-husband, Geroge Theriault; grandson, Kurt Theriault; brothers, Robert, Donald, Roy, Lucien and Junior Paradis; sisters, Ora LaCompte and Irene Gauthier.

A graveside service will be held on July 30 at 2 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Turner St., Auburn. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

