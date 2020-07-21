I’m writing to thank Ned Claxton for his fine first term contribution in Maine Senate District 20.

Claxton has provided his constituents with able representation in Augusta. He draws upon his many years of local medical practice and knowledge to address health care issues that effect the community and state.

I like that he makes himself accessible and listens to all sides of important issues, such as COVID disruptions, cost of medications and the ongoing opioid crisis.

Sen. Claxton’s dedication and skills are needed now more than ever in Maine’s government.

I am supporting Ned Claxton’s reelection on Nov. 3 because he works for the betterment of his constituents. I would encourage voters to join me in that support.

Scott Currie, Auburn

