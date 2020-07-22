BBQ

FAYETTE — Sunday, July 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,Vienna Fire Department will hold their annual chicken barbecue at Starling Hall in Fayette. Take out orders will be accepted the day of the barbecue, beginning at 11 a.m. Call 207-293-2727. Ordering will also be available at the door and pick up at the window. There will be a small handful of well-spaced picnic tables for outside dining. Adults $8, children 12 and under, $4.

Food Program

EAST WILTON —Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St in East Wilton, 645-3764, announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact Western Maine Community Action.

