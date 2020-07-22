SOUTH PARIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farmers and ranchers that they have until Monday, Aug. 3, to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local FSA county committees. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program, including the current Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, may be nominated for candidacy. Individuals may nominate themselves or others.

Marcia L Hall, executive director for FSA in Oxford County, said each year an election is held in a Local Administrative Area (LAA) where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes Auburn, Durham, Poland, Mechanic Falls, Minot, Norway, Waterford, Stoneham, Sweden, Lovell, Stow, Fryeburg, Denmark, Brownfield, Hiram, Porter and Batchelders Grant.

The committees are made of three to 11 members and typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a role in the day-to-day operations of the agency. To be eligible, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency-administered program and reside in the LAA where the election is being held.

A list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. All nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 3. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 2.

