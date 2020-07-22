LIVERMORE — Monday night resident Jim Manter requested that Livermore Selectpersons send a certified letter to Central Maine Power Co. requesting tree trimming be done on Stonewall Drive.

“My issue is the section of Stonewall Drive in front of 31. The trees need to be trimmed back, they’re now pushing out over the road,” Manter said. “Drivers need to move to the center of the road to avoid scraping their vehicles. The electrical lines are clearly engulfed by trees there.”

It’s not a high traffic road, but doing it now would be cheaper than later on, Manter said.

Highway Foreman Roger Ferland had spoken with Manter. Ferland explained it is not a town responsibility to clear that brush, because of the power lines, Manter said.

“I talked with CMP’s Cory Cummings who is in charge of the Auburn end of Livermore. He’s going to touch base with Farmington,” Ferland said. “Farmington, this end is very hard to get anything done.”

Sending the certified letter was requested by Manter.

“It should be taken care of. I’m trying to be preemptive,” he said.

Other property owners will also be asked to contact CMP, Manter said.

“Do it as a neighborhood, coordinate it so we do it through the proper documented process,” he explained.

The Selectpersons took no formal action on the request.

Fire Chief Donald Castonguay told the Selectpersons he planned to get some estimates to repair the 4 X 4 vehicle.

“The head gasket is leaking a little oil. It’s a major job, need to take the body right off the truck,” he said.

Six new portable radios have been ordered to replace ones that have been there for 12 years, he added.

A complaint had been received about the fire department using the big trucks for accidents, Castonguay said.

“People don’t stop, slow down for nothing. We roll the big trucks at accidents to protect ourselves. We need to have something to hide behind,” he said.

In other business, Mark Chretien was elected Chairman and Brett Deyling Vice-Chair.

The Board also appointed Andrew Sylvester and Sara Hughes as Regional School Unit 73 Directors for one year.

Sylvester and Hughes had previoulsy been appointed by the Board when no candidates sought those positions

Sylvester received seven write-in votes and Hughes three write-in votes at the July 14 elections, Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif said.

“They said they would fill in again for one year if the Board appoints them tonight,” Town Clerk Renda Guild said prior to the vote.

Elections will have to be held next year for those terms, she noted.

